Musselmans collaborating on Make-A-Wish cancer initiative for kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Danyelle Musselman and husband, Razorbacks Head Basketball Coach Eric Musselman, lead the charge for the “Wishes are Waiting” initiative by making the first significant donation to help grant wishes to kids battling cancer in Northwest Arkansas.

Mrs. Musselman, the initiative and Make-A-Wish Mid-South are aiming to raise an additional $1,000,000 over the next three years too grant wishes to local kids, a press release said.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact Make-A-Wish has on children fighting cancer, and I can’t sit still and do nothing. I want to do everything I can to make sure no child is waiting for their wish,” said Make-A-Wish Regional Board member Danyelle Musselman.

According to the release, 56% of Wish kids are battling cancer.

“Together, we’ve experienced time and time again the amazing generosity of people in Northwest Arkansas. While we know this is an ambitious vision, we’re committed to granting wishes to kids at a time in which they need hope more than ever,” said Make-A-Wish Mid-South CEO Casey Tansey.