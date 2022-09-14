FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Cancer Society of Arkansas announced plans for its second annual Suits & Sneakers gala which include Razorback Men’s Basketball coach Eric Musselman and his wife, Danyelle Musselman chairing the event.

Suita & Sneakers aims to raise funds that will support childhood research, services, awareness, prevention efforts, and access to care. According to a press release, funds raised at this year’s event will be used for biological and clinical laboratory studies that have the greatest potential to quickly deliver new and improved treatments for kids with cancer.

“Substantial progress has been made against the most common types of childhood cancers, boosting overall survival rates,” said Catherine Tapp, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “ACS is leading and funding research that helps us better understand childhood cancers and develop therapies that don’t compromise the quality of life for children and their families during and following treatment.”

The release notes Danyelle is the co-chair of the Coaches vs. Cancer Wives and Friends Committee. She commented on the opportunity to chair the event by saying “Eric and I are deeply committed to helping the American Cancer Society improve outcomes for children with cancer.”

For more than 25 years, Coaches vs. Cancer, in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, has united coaches and fans nationwide to help ACS with fundraising and education initiatives. Since 1993, coaches including Coach Musselman, have raised more than $110 million for ACS.

According to the release, 2022’s Suits & Sneakers Gala will take on a 1994 theme, the last year the Razorbacks won the National Championship. New this year, the program will include a roundtable discussion featuring various Razorback basketball players from then and now hosted by SEC Network Analyst Pat Bradley. In addition, there will be a dinner, DJ, fun action stations, a live auction, and more.

Those with VIP tickets are invited to a pre-event reception at 6 p.m. that includes a meet-and-greet with University of Arkansas basketball coaches and players.

The event will be held on Oct. 14 from 6:30-11 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center.