PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say national drug shortages are being felt in Arkansas.

Gary Davis has been the owner and head pharmacist at Sterling Drug in Prairie Grove for more than 50 years, and he said he’s never seen shortages like this before.

When it comes to prescription drugs, Davis said is been hard to get Adderall and some painkillers. He also said an antibiotic commonly used to treat strep and other upper respiratory illnesses, called Cefdinir, has been a tough prescription to fill.

Davis said what’s been hardest for parents though, is finding over-the-counter ibuprofen and acetaminophen for infants. Even his cough drop aisle is almost empty since he says the majority of sick people coming in have illnesses that come with a bad cough.

“Primarily, they are really sick and it’s a plethora of different things that they’ve got wrong with them. It can be the flu or it can be their kids who are sick with RSV,” said Davis.

According to the FDA, the pediatric ibuprofen and acetaminophen shortage is due to an increase in demand that started back in the fall after a rise in respiratory illnesses.

Davis said it’s been taking a toll on young parents, who aren’t able to find it at big retail pharmacies either.

“I just tell them good luck finding it because a lot of the big boxes don’t have it either,” said Davis.

The FDA said its monitoring the pediatric ibuprofen and acetaminophen supplies, and released this statement:

“We are working closely with the manufacturers on their efforts to further increase supply in response to the increased demand.” U.S. Food and Drug Administration

You can see a list of drug shortages on the FDA’s website.

If you’re a parent not having any luck finding ibuprofen and acetaminophen for your infant, Davis said you can head to a compounding pharmacy instead. They may have the supplies to make the pediatric fever-breakers, but he said it’ll come with a much higher cost.