FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of National HIV Testing Day, Spirit of Peace NWA Church is partnering with Walgreens and offering free HIV testing from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 27.

Testing and counseling will be offered at the Walgreens on the corner of North College and Township.

For the past five years, Spirit of Peace NWA church has offered free HIV testing. Reverend Roy Lenington has had a loved one experience AIDS and promotes safe testing to stop the spread.

“If you stay on medications and take it, even if you’re HIV positive you can do it, it does change your life, but can still have a life, a great life and a full life,” Rev. Lenington said.

More than 6,000 Arkansans are currently living with HIV.

Greater than AIDS and Walgreens National HIV Community Partnership has helped offer more than 72,000 free HIV tests since 2011.