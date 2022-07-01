SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Tulsa Drillers scheduled for Monday, July 4 has sold out, the organization announced.

Individual tickets are still available for the remaining five games of the homestand against the Drillers as the two teams will resume play on Wednesday, July 6 following a league-wide off day on Tuesday, July 5.

The additional five games of the series will feature daily food and beverage specials, a Fireworks Friday, the highly anticipated Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, and a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases for the homestand finale on Sunday, July 10.

For more information on ticket options and upcoming promotions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com.