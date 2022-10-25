FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Nearly all of the outages have been restored.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.

According to the SWEPCO website, the affected areas stretch from Township Street, down Old Wire and Mission Boulevard to downtown.

Poweroutage.us reports the actual number of affected customers to be 2,884. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.