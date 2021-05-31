Nearly 60,000 Arkansas coronavirus doses near expiration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —  Arkansas health officials say nearly 60,000 doses of the state’s Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are nearing their expiration date and would have to be discarded if not used.

State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she expects most of the vaccine will be administered rather than discarded as the earlier expiring doses are being moved to vaccination sites around the state for use.

The health department reports more than 2.6 million total doses of vaccines have been received and more than 1.9 million doses administered, including nearly 898,000 people who are fully immunized.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccines would need to be sued by the end of June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers