FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local research lab is celebrating the launch of its first product that could detect breast cancer at home using tears.

“Auria” was developed by Namida Lab.

Auria is the first at-home breast health assessment test and it is powered by proteins that come from your tears.

Users have the kit shipped to their house and then put a strip inside their lower eyelid for five minutes before sending the sample back to be tested.

“Along with the test, you also get a 15-minute consultation with a breast health specialist. These are nurses, we have radiology technicians, ultrasound technicians who have spent their careers working with women and breast health,” said Anna Daily, chief scientific officer for namida labs.

Daily says the original motivation behind the test is to make testing more available to women in the 23 Arkansas counties without access to screening mammograms.