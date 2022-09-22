FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s new Public Safety Campus is near completion and Fayetteville police hope to move in by the first of the year.

Lt. Doug Pope with the Fayetteville Police Department said upgrading to the new Public Safety Campus is long overdue. When he first joined the Fayetteville Police Department back in 1995, the officers’ changing lockers were in the hallways, and Lt. Pope said there hasn’t been much improvement since.

The new facility will add more security for officers, as well as classrooms and a shooting range for training.

“We’ve overgrown our current facility. So this facility will be able to house all of our staff, all of our equipment, and all of our technology that we need to have for the future,” said Lt. Pope.

With the new space to do so, Lt. Pope said the department hopes to host more community engagement events and invite other police departments to train with them. He said one reason to train with other cities’ police officers is that it’s helpful when multiple departments respond to things together.

If you’ve driven by the corner of West Deane Street and Porter Road then you’ve seen how quickly the building has gone up recently. Right now, workers are adding metal to the outside of the building and on the inside, they’re painting the walls and installing flooring.

Lt. Pope said throughout the project they’ve run into supply chain issues. So officers are hoping they won’t continue and slow down move-in process, since Lt. Pope said they’re ready to use the new workspaces.