New Life Ranch cancels week of camp after staffers test positive for COVID-19

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — New Life Ranch leaders announced Sunday that Week 1 at Flint Valley for both Sr. Camp and Leadership Development has been cancelled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among camp staff.

Camp officials said in a press release that a total of 11 staffers tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 44 were required to isolate per protocol.

“Due to the number of cases among staff, we will be quarantining the entire Flint Valley summer staff team for the next week to monitor symptoms and better ensure a healthy team for Week 2,” the release said.

Leaders said that Jr. Camp and Leadership Development at Frontier Cove will continue, and there have been no positive cases at Frontier Cove.

“This is a gut wrenching decision, because we know we had over 300 campers excited and ready to come to camp today and we were excited and ready to have them at camp, too,” officials said in the release. “Unfortunately, after consulting with our medical team and needing to quarantine so many of our staff, we feel confident this is the safest decision at this point, even though we don’t like it.”

