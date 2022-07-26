The traverse loop will connect the campus to numerous parks and trails throughout Fayetteville and is expected to open in August. Courtesy of UofA news.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A roughly 18-mile natural-surface trail that will connect the University of Arkansas campus to surrounding areas is expected to open by the start of classes in August, according to a press release.

The Fayetteville Traverse gateway trail will provide bicyclists, walkers and runners a “one-of-a-kind amenity,” according to the release. The trial loop is open for all ages and is a beginner-level mountain bike trail.

The trail will connect the campus with:

Markham Hill

Centennial Park on Millsap Mountain

Kessler Mountain Regional Park

Arkansas Research and Technology Park

Tsa La Gi Bike Park

Surrounding neighborhoods

The new trail provides campus students, faculty and staff an opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreational activities without leaving campus.

A new website will provide updates on the natural trails open for public use and resources for prospective volunteers and students.

“The Fayetteville Traverse loop is a gift to the UofA and City of Fayetteville from Tom Walton and Steuart Walton,” states the press release.