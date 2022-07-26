FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A roughly 18-mile natural-surface trail that will connect the University of Arkansas campus to surrounding areas is expected to open by the start of classes in August, according to a press release.
The Fayetteville Traverse gateway trail will provide bicyclists, walkers and runners a “one-of-a-kind amenity,” according to the release. The trial loop is open for all ages and is a beginner-level mountain bike trail.
The trail will connect the campus with:
- Markham Hill
- Centennial Park on Millsap Mountain
- Kessler Mountain Regional Park
- Arkansas Research and Technology Park
- Tsa La Gi Bike Park
- Surrounding neighborhoods
The new trail provides campus students, faculty and staff an opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreational activities without leaving campus.
A new website will provide updates on the natural trails open for public use and resources for prospective volunteers and students.
“The Fayetteville Traverse loop is a gift to the UofA and City of Fayetteville from Tom Walton and Steuart Walton,” states the press release.