Nexstar, DISH Network reach a multi-year agreement

IRVING, TX – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”), announced Thursday night, December 24, that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network. The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH Network’s programming line-up. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement means that more than 5 million DISH subscribers will again have access to the highly-rated network and local entertainment, sports, and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America, home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation.

During the last three months, Nexstar successfully completed more than 250 distribution agreements with its satellite, cable, telco, and streaming partners. Combined with similar agreements reached with other providers in 2019, Nexstar now has long-term visibility regarding future retransmission and carriage fees covering 90% of the company’s footprint through 2022.

Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming.