FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Block Street in Fayetteville is about to get a lot more spooky as the Pinpoint bar announced its planned festivities for “Nightmare on Block Street.”

The annual event will return on Sept. 30 and transform Pinpoint Fayetteville into a “spooky one-of-a-kind cocktail experience” for the entire month of October, featuring themed cocktails, immersive themed seating, a Halloween pinball line up and more.

This year, the festivities won’t all take place at Pinpoint. According to a press release, there will be multiple events the public can join to experience unique cocktails and get into the Halloween experience.

Some of those events include:

Conjuring & Other Sins

This popular event will reportedly have more dates and a new location right next door at 100 W Center, formerly the Nines Alley bar. Tickets are on sale now at www.conjuringseance.com. (16+)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

New for 2022, Pinpoint is partnering with Ballet Arkansas to bring their production of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” from Little Rock for one weekend only at the new Fayetteville Public Library stage on Oct. 14-15.

Tickets will be on sale soon at balletarkansas.org.

Horror Movie Screenings

Nightmare on Block Street will be teaming up with the Arkansas Cinema Society to bring screenings of two horror films produced in Arkansas to Mt. Sequoya on Oct. 5 & 12.

Vampire Blood Donations

Everyone knows vampires love blood, but so do local blood banks. Pinpoint will be hosting a blood drive in October to help fill blood banks that are currently in need of donations.

Donors will receive a free non-alcoholic cocktail from Nightmare on Block Street and a creepy cookie from WildFlour Bakery. (Date to be determined, and will be posted on the Nightmare on Block St website)

For more information, contact Bo Counts at pinpointfayetteville@gmail.com.