No-Shave November campaign aims to raise awareness about men’s health

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA)— During the month of November, men across the country will forgo shaving and grooming to bring conversations about men’s health and prostate cancer awareness to the table.

The goal of the nationwide campaign is to grow awareness by embracing your hair and donating the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate those around you about cancer prevention, saving lives and aid those in fighting the battle. Arkansas Urology is also raising awareness of the conversation about men’s health, by encouraging screenings and educating men across the state.

Dr. Matthew Kincade and Dr. Adam Childs of Arkansas Urology joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 News along with Marketing Director Chris Shenep to highlight No-Shave November and share ways everyone can get behind the cause.

“Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that males get. African Americans are at very very high risk compared to other ethnicities, but Latinos and Caucasians are also at high risk” said Kincade.

He advises men to start getting screened for prostate cancer around age 50, which includes a prostate exam and PSA blood test. The test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. PSA is a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate, a small gland that sits below the bladder in males. Dr. Kincade adds that younger men should also get screened for testicular cancer.

Dr. Adams Childs said early detection is the best detection for the disease.

“Early detection in critical. Unfortunately, prostate cancer is a disease that does not give you a lot of symptoms until it’s advanced.” “When you can detect prostate cancer early, men have a lot of options if it’s really early even watching it, to things like surgery and radiation that have high success rates if you can get that to men early enough” said Childs.

Arkansas Urology has also launched its very own ‘No Shave November Beard Bracket’ to help men get behind the cause. Starting on November 10th -November 28th, participants can submit photos of their beards to win in categories for the best and worst beard. One lucky winner will win a big-screen TV and other prizes will be given out as well!