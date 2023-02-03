FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Mayor’s Environmental Stewardship Award in Fayetteville.

The award recognizes excellence in environmental stewardship demonstrated through sustainable practices, programs, or projects undertaken by community members, non-profits, small businesses, and educators in Fayetteville, a release says.

2022 winners were Dot’s Nashville Hot Chicken in the business category and Amelia Southern with Zero Hour in the advocacy category.

The City of Fayetteville says projects and initiatives submitted for consideration should align with one or more of the following achievement areas:

Environmental stewardship

Pollution prevention

Environmental advocacy

Recycling and sustainable product lifecycle

Environmental, sustainability or resiliency education and outreach

Energy conservation

Clean energy production and/or innovation or

Resource conservation, rehabilitation, and reclamation

The Environmental Action Committee will reportedly review applications and forward a recommendation to the Fayetteville City Council for approval of the award winner prior to the annual Earth Day celebration. Applications are due by March 1.

Visit fayettevillear.gov/stewardshipaward to fill out an application and view the award criteria.