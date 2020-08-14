Non-violent offenders released due to COVID-19 benefit from plea deals

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plea deals help non-violent offenders released early due to COVID-19 avoid punishment for violent crimes.

(We changed people’s names in this story to protect their identity.)

In late 2017, sisters Elizabeth and Sarah got home from a walk in El Dorado and were confronted by their mom’s boyfriend. According to court documents, the man punched 13-year-old Elizabeth in the face at least five times. When her 16-year-old sister Sarah tried to intervene, he hit her in the face too.

Elizabeth was left unconscious. When police arrived they found her “shaken, in tears…Swollen in multiple places” as described in the police report.

The man responsible was charged with 3rd degree domestic battery; a misdemeanor.

“The injury could be swelling, redness, whatnot,” Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said while explaining the difference in degrees of domestic battery.

The suspect was sentenced to 72 months for possession of a firearm because he kept a gun in his bedroom. For knocking out a 13-year-old, the misdemeanor, he got 30 days time served.

“A misdemeanor is punishable up to a year in county jail whereas felonies are punishable by incarceration in the department of correction. So in that regard, it’s a lesser offense,” Durrett said.

The ACLU of Arkansas says this shows the need for sentencing reform.

“We really need to be examining all of our sentencing laws and practices,” ACLU of Arkansas attorney Sarah Everett said.

In our research of inmates released early due to COVID-19, we found multiple plea deals leading to sentencing on non-violent crimes while other violent crimes were dismissed.

“It’s always beneficial if the state and the defense can get together on a sentence that is considered fair to all sides and therefore avoid the time and expense of trial,” Durrett said.

This particular suspect was charged as a habitual offender on the gun charge and it’s a felony. For those reasons, the prosecutor was able to negotiate a longer sentence than he could have on the violent charges. It is a common tactic when pleading drug cases too, partly because some drug charges come with harsher sentences, especially for habitual offenders.

“Sometimes this results in life behind bars for drug offenses where people who committed violent offenses may serve far less time,” Everett said.

Durrett says these types of plea deals can be what is best for the inmates.

“Arkansas Community Correction, that’s available for non-violent offenders and it focuses more on rehabilitation. It could be a situation like that, if you plead someone to a violent offense, they’re not eligible for that,” Durrett said.

Still, the ACLU wants to see another way.

“We should be investing in programs that actually help individuals improve themselves and make the entire community better,” Everett said.

That idea that would have to be discussed during the legislative session.

“They’re punishments that the legislature set. They consider them appropriate,” Durrett said.

So prosecutors will continue to work for the best deal.

Back to the man in El Dorado. That 2017 plea deal was not his only one. Two years later, he reportedly fired shots during a fight. A plea deal led to prison time for owning the gun, but once again, there was no punishment for his violent actions.