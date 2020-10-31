Northside Elementary in Siloam Springs closes for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs School District announced Saturday that Northside Elementary will close for two weeks in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the building.

The school received notification that multiple faculty members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say that due to the number of staff and students deemed to be in probable close contact to those infected, the Siloam Springs School District has been in consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education over the weekend to determine the best course of action in response to the situation.

The district made the decision to close Northside Elementary to onsite instruction from Monday November 2 through Friday November 13.

Northside Kindergarten teachers will continue to teach through virtual instruction. Northside parents will receive information on technology device pickup for students.

all other Siloam Springs School District buildings will remain open for onsite instruction.

Those who wish to continue receiving meals for their students can access the off-campus meal request form on the school’s website.

“The District will continue to work in conjunction with ADH and DESE in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for onsite instruction,” Jody Wiggins, Siloam Springs School District Superintendent said, “The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority for SSSD. Thank you for your continued support.”