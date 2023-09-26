FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A CDC study claims teens are not getting enough sleep.

According to a Northwest Arkansas pediatrician, a lack of sleep can cause several issues.

“All of our kids in pediatrics’ are growing and growing. We know poor sleep can affect physical growth. What we really see in our teenagers is the mental health,” said Dr. Matt Bradley.

Dr. Bradley says he sees a lot of parents who are concerned about their teens sleeping habits

“I think it is a reasonable worry for parents whenever their kids are sleeping longer on the weekends. It’s what I call catch-up sleep,” said Dr. Bradley.

And many teens may be unaware that they aren’t sleeping well.

“My teenagers often don’t think it’s as big of a problem as it is because they have never slept well,” said Dr. Bradley.

U of A freshman Emily Nash makes it her priority to get a good night’s rest.

“I mean during the week I feel like I get nine hours,” said Nash.

She says it’s all about having a schedule and sticking to it.

“I feel like I have a system. In my schedule, I have a lot of breaks during the day. So, I have a lot of time, like if I need a nap I can and I have a lot of time to study during the day,” said Nash.

Her advice?

“Do your stuff during the day. So, you don’t have to push it off during the day. If I’m in my dorm I don’t feel like I’m going to get my computer out,” said Nash.

Bradley suggests keeping your teens off of their phones once it gets close to bedtime.

That’s because the blue light that comes from our phones and computers can mess up our sleep cycle.