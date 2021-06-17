Northwest Medical provides tips to prevent heat stroke

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As we move into summer and temperatures continue to rise, medical professionals are making sure everyone is staying safe while spending time outside.

Experts warn that you shouldn’t ignore the signs of heat stroke.

Signs of Heat Stroke:

Confusion or loss of consciousness

Severe headache

Skin that is hot and dry, but not sweaty.

Trouble breathing

“If you start noticing those heat related symptoms, it is important to get out of direct sunlight,” says Brendi Gale, Trauma Program Coordinator at Northwest Medical Center. “Try to get to a shaded area, go to some air conditioning. Spritzing yourself with water and standing in front of a fan is a great way to cool down.”

Medical professionals are reminding everyone to make sure you stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks from direct sunlight, whenever possible.

“If you notice that you’re not cooling down after 30 minutes and you’re getting worse, that’s when you need to call 911 and get to your closest emergency room.”