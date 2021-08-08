NWA and River Valley organizations to remember 9/11 on attack’s 20th anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations across the region are planning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Bo’s Blessings and Engage Arkansas are planning events across Northwest Arkansas for the “9/11 National Day of Service” next month.

Jannie Layne of Bo’s Blessings says the event is a way to remember the lives lost on that day.

“It’s the 20th year commemoration. There are 2,983 souls lost on that day through the two flights at the pentagon and world trade center, and we will be honoring them all on 9/10 and 9/11,” Layne said.

Anyone who wants to get involved but wasn’t able to make it to the planning meetings can call (479) 530-7728.

Tickets are also on sale right now for “Remembering 9/11′” events in Fort Smith.

The United States Marshals Museum is hosting multiple events throughout September and October commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers