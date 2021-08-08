NWA and River Valley organizations to remember 9/11 on attack’s 20th anniversary

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations across the region are planning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Bo’s Blessings and Engage Arkansas are planning events across Northwest Arkansas for the “9/11 National Day of Service” next month.

Jannie Layne of Bo’s Blessings says the event is a way to remember the lives lost on that day.

“It’s the 20th year commemoration. There are 2,983 souls lost on that day through the two flights at the pentagon and world trade center, and we will be honoring them all on 9/10 and 9/11,” Layne said.

Anyone who wants to get involved but wasn’t able to make it to the planning meetings can call (479) 530-7728.

Tickets are also on sale right now for “Remembering 9/11′” events in Fort Smith.

The United States Marshals Museum is hosting multiple events throughout September and October commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks.