ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The NWA Comic Con was back in Rogers Saturday.

The event had everything comic related you could think of, like autograph signing, costume contests, trading or selling comics, panel discussions with artists and more.

One of the owners of AVC Conventions who set up this year’s NWA Comic Con says it’s a bunch of fun stuff to do as a family or to meet new friends.

“There’s kind of something for everyone so it’s cool to walk around and see everyone get excited for their own kind of fandom,” said Greg Hans, Co-Owner of AVC Conventions. “Right now, Doug and Tobias and Larry are at their panel and it’s slam packed.” “They have been busy meeting people all day long.”

The convention will be going until Sunday, March 20, at 5:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the venue in Rogers for $30, giving you all of tomorrow to explore.