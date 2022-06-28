BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville West high schooler was featured on the national obstacle course TV show, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Monday night.

Owen Dyer started his ninja journey at Flip Side Ninja Park in Lowell, where began working out and doing obstacles. This eventually led him to be a finalist on the show.

“Oh, it means so much,” Dyer said. “It just means so much to be able to have these other kids that look up to me and to be able to try to set a good example for them all and hopefully inspire them to do their own things and try out other activities on their own.”

Dyer’s motivation for younger kids to follow in his footsteps and participate in obstacle courses could be seen as ironic since it was his brother who first inspired him to get into the sport.

Dyer finished in third place on Monday, June 27, which qualified him for the next round.