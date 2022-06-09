FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas area hospitals are seeing occasional backlogs in their Emergency Room departments.

At Thursday’s Fayetteville board of health meeting, the vice president of managed care at Washington Regional, Lenny Whiteman, mentioned that ER volumes are higher than normal and that his hospital and several others have been having this problem lately.

“High ER volume creating a lot of backlogs, so just something to be aware of. And it’s not COVID-driven, it’s just everything,” said Whiteman.

Whiteman says population growth could have some part to play in the backlog.