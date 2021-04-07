NWA Network of Executive Women to host virtual Spring mixer event

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/ KFTA) —NEW Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for a virtual Spring connect full of trivia and networking!

The Happy Egg Company, will kick off the event via Zoom on Thursday, April 8, by sharing The Happiness Studies Academy, created by Dr. Tal Ben Shahar. The event will also include trivia and swag bags.

Northwest Arkansas NEW Executive Co-Chair Carol Vella joined KNWA Today to highlight the event and share more about opportunities for those who want to get involved with NEW.

“It’s important for us to keep having these virtual events because community is so essential. As we think about networking, it’s a tool to develop mentors and sponsors, pieces that are necessary as we move up the ladder within our business roles. ” said Vella.

NEW is a growing community of 13,500+ professional women representing nearly 900 organizations across North America. Members and non-members: emerging leaders, executives, men and women professionals who would like to connect with other professionals in the region are encouraged to connect. For more info on upcoming events and how to become involved, visit the organization’s website.