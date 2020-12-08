NWACC grant to be used for safe education & new program development

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) received a $1.8 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

NWACC’s Brightwater: Center for the Study of Food will use the grant to develop new programs that focus on food entrepreneurship, bar, and beverage management, and whole health and wellness, as well as a Department of Labor, approved apprenticeship program, and fund employee professional development opportunities, according to an NWACC statement.

The school will create two new socially distanced classrooms, increase technology for remote instruction, and make digital recording of lectures and demonstrations available for students.

“This grant makes it possible for Brightwater to continue its mission of providing world-class training and learning for individuals, students, and professionals at any point on their journey into the world of food, and shape the change of our industry through focusing on the instruction of food systems, responsibility, sustainability, culture and the craft of food,” said Brightwater Executive Director Marshall Shafkowitz. “Students are also able to learn and engage in a safe environment without feeling like their academic experience has been compromised.” Brightwater Executive Director Marshall Shafkowitz

ABOUT BRIGHTWATER

A Center for the Study of Food is the culinary school of NWACC located in Bentonville, Arkansas, that approaches food as art, food as wellness, and food as business to offer an entirely unique methodology to the culinary arts. The center’s goal is to develop leaders who combine culinary skills with the ability to recognize and address complex food issues. In addition to artisanal food, culinary arts, pastry and baking and beverage arts, it offers exclusive courses focused on culinary nutrition, food waste reduction and food security.

ABOUT NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE (NWACC)

An accredited, public two-year institution that serves and strengthens its surrounding communities by helping students maximize their potential and exceed expectations. With state-of-the-art facilities, NWACC provides excellent academic instruction, workforce training and personalized attention from highly respected faculty, staff and administrators.