ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In September, Downtown Rogers will add the first fully bilingual bank in the area, according to a news release from the NWA Council.

The release says every employee will be able to assist customers in both English and Spanish at Banco Sí.

The newest brand of Signature Bank, Banco Sí, will have every employee assist customers in both English and Spanish.

“It’s important to help people understand there are safeguards in place and deposits are backed by the federal government,” said Geovanny Sarmiento, senior vice president of community engagement and inclusion for the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Banco Sí is aiming to close the communication gap. According to the release, “there is no bank that has Spanish-speaking employees for every one of its services.”

The U.S. Census showed that the Hispanic community grew by 44.6% from 2010 to 2020, according to the news release.

