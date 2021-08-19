Oklahoma’s Inhofe requesting federal funds for rural hospital

STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Jim Inhofe has requested $720,000 in federal funds to buy two, brand new ambulances to serve patients of Stilwell Memorial Hospital.

Representatives from Inhofe’s office, the hospital and other community leaders gathered to announce the funding request at an event Thursday morning.

“At the end of the day, Jim Inhofe is extremely concerned about rural healthcare, it’s one of his top priorities,” says Chief of Staff to Senator Inhofe Luke Holland. “So when he learned there was a shortage of ambulances here in Adair County, he wanted to do whatever he could to help.”

In addition, The Carson Foundation has already committed to buying a third ambulance for Adair County if federal funds cover the first two.

