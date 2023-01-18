FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The map-based online tool “artlook” is coming to Northwest Arkansas through the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, the Walton Arts Center announced Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Walton Arts Center describes the tool as a “one-stop shop” for information about arts education and resources in Washington, Benton, and Madison counties.

According to a release, the goal of “artlook” is to increase access, equity, and quality arts programs in every public school and grade in Northwest Arkansas. “artlook” is available now and contains information from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Schools and arts organizations have reportedly been updating their individual profiles with specifics about arts education services offered and needed. The release says each school that completed its profile by the end of 2022 received a $500 grant to be used toward its arts programming.

“Walton Arts Center’s goal has always been to ensure that every student in our region has access to arts experiences,” said Sallie Zazal, Walton Arts Center director of learning and engagement. “artlook is the tool that connects all parties in one platform, making that goal a reality – not just for us, but for arts organizations of all sizes.”

The tool is designed to provide easy access to information about the arts education environment and allow users to explore and download information about both the schools and the community-based arts organizations that serve them.

WAC notes that “artlook” contains data on the presence of art teachers and partners in schools, minutes and disciplines of instruction, school and partner arts programs, and school needs. This information can then be used to advocate or fundraise to bring similar resources to their schools, WAC says.

Those interested can explore “artlook” today at nwarkansas.artlookmap.com and see how the platform can bridge the gap between arts providers and places where arts are needed. For more information, contact artlook@waltonartscenter.org.

The release says “artlook” is made possible by Walton Arts Center in collaboration with CACHE and is funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.