Operation Vaxspeed: vaccine clinic collaboration between banks and pharmacies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Banks will now play an important role in getting people vaccinated.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) announced at Tuesday, March 16, COVID-19 briefing a new partnership between the Arkansas Pharmacists Association and Arkansas Bankers Association called “Operation Vaxspeed.” It’s a collaboration that will open available space for vaccine clinics across the state.

“Sometimes the pharmacies do not have the space that is needed for a clinic and the bankers have said you can utilize space that is available in our different locations,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

Arkansans may check with local pharmacies for information on the clinics, or if there are plans for future clinics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers