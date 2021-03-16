Operation Vaxspeed: vaccine clinic collaboration between banks and pharmacies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Banks will now play an important role in getting people vaccinated.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) announced at Tuesday, March 16, COVID-19 briefing a new partnership between the Arkansas Pharmacists Association and Arkansas Bankers Association called “Operation Vaxspeed.” It’s a collaboration that will open available space for vaccine clinics across the state.

“Sometimes the pharmacies do not have the space that is needed for a clinic and the bankers have said you can utilize space that is available in our different locations,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

Arkansans may check with local pharmacies for information on the clinics, or if there are plans for future clinics.