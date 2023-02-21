FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is preparing for its 12th annual Orchid Show & Sale to be held next month.

Held in the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks’ Event Hall, the exhibit will feature displays of orchids from regional orchid societies and individuals, which will be judged by American Orchid Society accredited judges, a press release says.

On March 3, members of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will have the first opportunity to purchase orchids and view the entries from this year’s competition. The following Saturday and Sunday are open to the public.

The event is scheduled on March 3 for members only from 5-7 p.m., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the public on March 4, and 12-4 p.m. on March 5, also for the public.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. The event is free for kids ages 3 and under.

Admission can be paid at the door or in advance. In addition to admission to the Orchid Show & Sale, ticket purchases include admission into the entire Garden. Guests can purchase tickets at bgozarks.org/events.

For questions about the Orchid Show & Sale or the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, contact Steve Marak at 479-310-9444 or samarak@cox.net.