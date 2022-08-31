BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers of thousands of people from Northwest Arkansas are coming together for the annual “Out of the Darkness” community walk.

Hosted by the Arkansas Chapter, the gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research, and survivor support programs.

According to a release, in addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walk will give those who attend a chance to “connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.”

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Jacqueline Sharp, Area Director.

The walk will be held on Sept. 18 at Orchard’s Park in Bentonvillle. Registration will open at 12 p.m. Aug. 31.

To donate or join this event, visit afsp.org/bentonville.