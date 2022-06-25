ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation will remove an overhead electric line on the morning of Sunday, June 26 over Interstate 49 between exits 83 and 85.

Drivers heading southbound and northbound on I-49 will experience slower traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The work being done requires a “temporary slow rolling stop” according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation press release.

ARDOT officials say to watch for warning signs and safety personnel. Using a phone in a work zone is unlawful and results in citations and doubled fines.