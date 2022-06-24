FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of Park Avenue in Fayetteville will be closed beginning Monday, June 27, so crews can install a crosswalk at Park and Trenton Boulevard, the City of Fayetteville announced Friday.

The installation comes as part of work to create the Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway.

The Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway is a 1.1-mile route that includes Prospect St., Park, Trenton and Rebecca streets, all of which will see improvements made over the next three months to increase the safety and comfort of one of the most used on-street bikeways in Fayetteville that connects the Razorback Regional Greenway and Mission Boulevard. Work will be completed in sections to minimize transportation disruptions.

Ongoing construction to create an on-street bikeway is nearing completion along Trenton, and the final work includes the installation of a crosswalk across Park to connect to Wilson Park. The City says construction will require a full closure of Park at the intersection. Detours will be established to direct traffic around the construction zone.

In May 2021, the City of Fayetteville was awarded a grant from the Walton Family Foundation in the amount of $385,000 for the construction of the Mission-Razorback Connector Bikeway. These funds were recognized by Resolution 136-21. The remaining funding to complete this project comes from the Trail Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents as part of the 2019 Bond Package.

For more information, visit fayettevillear.gov.