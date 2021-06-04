Pay It Forward Fort Smith to host drive-thru spaghetti dinner

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA)— Pay It Forward Fort Smith is hosting its first ever drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser event on Friday, June 4, 2021.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., attendees will receive one adult serving of spaghetti, bread sticks, and salad. Plates are five dollars each. Additionally, with each meal purchased, individuals will receive a blue raffle ticket. The winning ticket will receive a $20 Walmart gift card, courtesy of Fort Smith Handyman. The raffle will be held on the organization’s Facebook page June 10th at 5 p.m.  

For those who cannot attend, they can purchase a meal for a family in need. The Pay It Forward team will deliver it.  Board Member Allison Hester joined KNWA Today to share more about the event and highlight the impact the organization has made in the local community.

Founded in 2018, Pay It Forward Ft. Smith is a non-profit that provides food Monday through Wednesday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment for area families facing food insecurity.

