FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — PB&JJ’s is Fayetteville’s newest outdoor fun spot and on Monday they announced their first summer pickleball tournament.

According to a press release, “Papa Loves Pickleball” will be a doubles-style tournament featuring local Fayetteville vendors, food, beer and pickleball on Sunday, June 19 from 1-4 p.m.

“This tournament has been fun to plan, “ says Associate Creative Director, Caitlin Cardwell.

“Papa Loves Pickleball is on Father’s Day so we decided to roll with a ‘retro dad theme. We’ll

have fun merch available, an awesome lineup of prizes and giveaways, local vendors, PB&JJ’s

food truck, pizza pies, yard games, you name it!”

PB&JJ’s encourages everybody to come out to the tournament as participants can be a pickleball player of any experience level or just a supporter or onlooker.

Sign-ups for the tournament run through Saturday, June 18th. The cost to enter the tournament

is $50 per team of two. This entry fee also includes 2 Fossil Cove beers of choice.