Pea Ridge: blanket drop off & pick up

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local church in the City of Pea Ridge is collecting blankets for families in need, especially during the winter storm.

Organizers are asking for donations of clean blankets. If a family needs blankets they can come and pick some up.

All they ask is for people to take what they need so there will be blankets for others.

So, if you have extra blankets please consider donating them!

Blanket drop off and pick up: 836 N. Curtis Ave. There is a drop-off and a pick-up box at the front of the the Ridge Community Church.

Organizers said, “Let’s keep Pea Ridge warm.”

