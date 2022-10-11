FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Oct. 11 at around 4:50 a.m.

According to ACTIS, the incident occurred on Interstate 49 northbound near Exit 65 and mile marker 64.5. The victim was on the right shoulder of the off-ramp going onto the interstate.

Crews were able to clear the scene within an hour. It is unclear whether the victim died from the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it comes available.