FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville is partnering with Sip of Southern to give locals a special “tea party” opportunity this Mother’s Day.

According to a press release, the retail store will have hand-selected teas paired with Pink House Alchemy syrups, tea sandwiches and desserts in an experience “mom will cherish forever.”

Attendees can also browse the shelves for tea flavors to elevate their tea at home.

The “adult tea” is paired with a turkey pesto tea sandwich, strawberry Nutella sandwich, Victoria sponge cake, cream puff, and chocolate bonbon, while the “child’s tea” is paired with a strawberry Nutella sandwich and Victoria sponge cake.

Tickets are $60 for adults and $50 for kids and can be purchased here.