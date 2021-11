FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — E. Joyce Boulevard will be temporarily closed between North Vantage Drive and North Bellafont Boulevard from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

West bound traffic will be closed to repair the street, the City of Fayetteville Water & Sewer Department said.

To sign up for road closures and other city notifications, click here.