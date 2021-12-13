Prescribed burn planned for Callie’s Prairie at Lake Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced they will be prescribing a burn for Callie’s Prairie at Lake Fayetteville in the coming weeks to aid in restoration for the prairie and creating a favorable environment for native plants.

Once suitable weather conditions arrive, the burn will take place approximately 26 acres north of the Environmental Study Center located on Lakeview Drive, the City said.

Public access around the prairie and along the paved and dirt trails will be limited during the burn.

According to the City, Ozark Ecological Restoration Inc. will conduct the burn in cooperation with the City’s Public Works Department. Crews will assure all sparks and embers have been fully extinguished.

The burn will only be implemented under strict parameters such as fuel, moisture, humidity, and smoke dispersion indices.

Further information will be provided when a date is set.