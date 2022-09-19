FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place this Sunday, September 25th. The free event will offer a host activities including live musical and dance performances, arts and crafts, and a parade.

The event comes to the Fayetteville Square during 2022’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts until October 15th. In addition to the activities above, organizers say the event will offer a soccer tournament, a children’s area, and contests amounting to thousands of dollars in prizes.

The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon and will continue until 5 p.m.

A full list of what to expect from the event is posted on their website here, alongside the sponsors who keep the event free to attend.