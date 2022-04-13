FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pulitzer Prize finalist play opens at TheatreSquared this week and will tackle racism, xenophobia and America’s appetite for spectacle with professional wrestling at its center.

“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” opens on April 13 and will run through May 8. Tickets range in price from $20-$54 and can be purchased by calling 479-777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

Dexter J. Singleton, director of the production, is also T2’s Director of New Play Development, and recently directed “The Royale” for TheatreSquared, as well as Among the Western Dinka and “Black Book” in the 2018 Arkansas New Play Festival and The Kennedy Center/American College Theatre Festival, according to a press release.

“I’ve always wanted to direct this play—it’s a dream come true,” says Singleton. “As a longtime superfan of professional wrestling, I am more than excited to bring Kristoffer Diaz’s most well-known play to Northwest Arkansas audiences. Told in a beautifully unique way while merging the worlds of theatre and sports entertainment, this production will superkick its way into people’s hearts.”

Kristoffer Diaz, the playwright of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” was part of the core reason it became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, a National Latino Playwriting Award winner, received the Obie for Best New American Play and has gone on to more than thirty productions nationwide. Other full-length titles include “Hercules” (adapted from the Disney film for the Joseph Papp Public Theater’s Public Works program), “Welcome to Arroyo’s,” “#therevolution,” “The Upstairs Concierge,” and “The Unfortunates.”

“I know that there are people of color everywhere, and I know that there are little kids, who might be little Puerto Rican kids, or Latino kids, or Indian-American kids who might come in and say, ‘Oh yeah! I didn’t know people were making stuff like this. I didn’t know this was out there. I didn’t know I could do this. I didn’t know I could see myself on stage until this moment,’” says Diaz. “You hope that happens.”

The production will also feature performances by Cedric Leiba Jr. (“Rent” and “Miss Saigon”) as Macedonio Guerra and Shon Middlebrooks (T2’s “The Royale”) as Chad Deity, with Ruchir Khazanchi as newcomer Vingeshwar Paduar and Vince Teninty (T2’s “The Royale and Detroit”) as Everett K. Olson, owner of ‘THE’ Wrestling League. Professional wrestler Alexander “Xander” Gold completes the company as a series of ‘bad guys’.

Performances will Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. TheatreSquared is located 477 W. Spring Street in Fayetteville.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $119, with four-to-six-play flex packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/Café and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2’s “Lights Up! For Access” program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations.

