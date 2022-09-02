FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)- The first football game of the season is Saturday afternoon, and the Razorbacks can sure draw out a crowd.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy, on a typical game-day northwest Arkansas can get around 80-thousand people packing the stadium.

With that many people flooding in, safety is a big issue for most due the spike in violent crime last weekend.

Local law enforcement like Fayetteville P-D and University of Arkansas campus police, said they both will watching the city and stadium closely.

Captain Matt Mills said there will be a mix of officers directing traffic and officers in the stadium, watching for rowdy fans or any suspicious activity.

Sergeant Murphy and Captain Mills both said if notice any suspicious activity, please report it immediately.