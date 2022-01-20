Razorback Hockey Club to host military appreciation night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback Hockey Club announced they will be hosting a military appreciation night during their game against Dallas Baptist University Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale, Ark.

Veterans will get in for free. The cost for everyone else is $5.

During the game, attendees will have the chance to take home a special addition military jersey that the team will wear for one night only. The jerseys can be bid for in a silent auction.

The starting bid is $100 and only cash or check is accepted for all tickets and events. The auction will end at the end of the second period.

Fans can also compete in a “Chuck-A-Puck” event. One puck can be purchased for $5 or 10 for $20.

Forward Ice Hog Zach Wilson explains, saying “those of you who don’t know what a chuck a puck event is … fans can purchase pucks and receive a ticket with your ticket number written on the pucks and after the first period you can come down to the player’s benches throw the pucks on the ice and closest to the center ice wins a military jersey.”

Visit the Razorback Hockey Club’s social media pages for more information.