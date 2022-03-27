ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People came together to learn more about recovery resources in our community on Saturday, March 26.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas hosted the “It Takes a Village Breakfast and Recovery Expo”.

Oasis says addiction and opioid rates have risen during the pandemic and we need more awareness brought to the help that’s out there.

“We just believe that something like this is really important to bring to our community, the recovery community, but also Northwest Arkansas as a whole,” said Haley Lawhon, Development Director of Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. Maybe there’s someone struggling that could benefit from and utilize these resources.”

The event brought together recovery resources from all around the region.