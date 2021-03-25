Remembering 2 military heroes on ‘Medal of Honor Day’

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every March 25 is dedicated to Medal of Honor Recipients.

Each branch of the U.S. military awards the Medal of Honor to those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The medal is given by Congress and is also known as the Congressional Medal of Honor.

On Thursday, the Sons of Union Veterans of Arkansas laid one wreath on the grave of Medal of Honor recipient Samuel Johnson, another wreath was laid by the Fayetteville National Cemetery Advisory Council for Clarence Craft.

ABOUT SAMUEL JOHNSON

Millions of people have served our country and only 3,507 have received our nation’s highest honor. One such man was Samuel Johnson, who on July 27th, 1861 joined the 9 Pennsylvania Reserves at the age of 16. This regiment fought in nine battles in the next year. On Sept. 17, Samuel was in the battle of Antietam. This was the bloodiest one-day battle of the Civil War. His Regiment was at the north end of the 24-acre cornfield where the worst of the fighting was. The 1st Texas Regiment was moving through the Cornfield to attack the U.S. forces. The corn was over the heads of the men. The 1st Texas Regiment kept their alignment by the flags flying above the corn. All the U.S Brigades fired a tremendous volley into the one Texas Regiment. That volley killed or wounded all of the Color Bearers and the flags dropped to the ground. That was when then 17-year-old Samuel Johnson ran out into the corn and picked the flags. Without the flags to align on and rally around the 1st Texas Regiment could not advance. On returning to his lines Samuel suffered a very serious wound. He spent nine months in a hospital and on his discharge he was awarded the Medal of Honor and promoted to 2nd Lieutenant. We don’t know when Samuel moved to Arkansas, however his last occupation was listed as Physician. He died in 1915 and is buried in the Baker Cemetery, West Fork in Washington County. Sons of Union Veterans of Arkansas

There was a wreath placed at Clarence Craft’s grave at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

ABOUT CLARENCE CRAFT

In 1945, U.S. Army Soldier Private First Class Clarence Craft, with the 96th Infantry Division, earned a Medal of Honor in Okinawa for a one-man assault to capture “Hen Hill.” His accompanying citation was signed by President Truman. Craft received a bronze star for heroism. Truman’s citation told of Craft’s solo attack on the enemy that freed several U.S. battalions that had been held at bay for several days in Okinawa. It reads in part, “Against odds that appeared suicidal, Private Craft launched a remarkable one-man attack. He stood up in full view of the enemy and began shooting with deadly marksmanship whenever he saw a hostile movement … unhesitatingly facing alone the strength that had previously beaten back attacks in battalion strength.” Craft also served in Korea and became a sergeant first class. Clark moved from California to Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the mid-50s. After his military career, he volunteered more than 9,300 hours at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Fayetteville Veterans Administration Medical Center. He died in 2002 at the age of 80. He is interred at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas. National Cemetery Administration (NCA) Dept. of Veterans Affairs

The U.S. Post Office on Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville is named after Craft.

The first Medal of Honor was awarded in 1863 to Army Private Jacob Parrott. In 1990, Congress passed a resolution establishing National Medal of Honor Day on March 25.