FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” A student at the University of Arkansas is using her talent to help those in the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelby Fleming has spent most of the academic year focused on her masterโ€™s thesis art exhibition scheduled for late spring, but with the events of the COVID-19 crisis, Flemingโ€™s priorities have shifted to a new normal, according to a press release from the University of Arkansas (UofA).