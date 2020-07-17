Research shows COVID-19 will set students back academically

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Research shows some students will start the school year a full year behind in Math class because of COVID-19.

First-grade teacher Corrie Tucker is eager to start the new school year at Young Elementary in Springdale.

“This is the most exciting time of year for a teacher. We’re ready to get our classrooms set up,” she said.

But not everyone will be physically in the classroom.

“There are a lot of questions. There are a lot of unknowns,” Tucker said.

One of those unknowns is where do our students stand academically after experiencing what is commonly known as the Summer Slide.

“We do see children who have finished kindergarten on one reading level and then they start back to school and they’ve gone back a little bit,” Tucker said.

For Tucker’s first graders, reading is a common area of concern. For kids a little older, math often has the biggest slide.

Students will lose 18%-24% of what they learned in math the previous school year.

According to research by NWEA, a non-profit focused on education assessment, an elementary or middle school student loses anywhere from 18% to 41% of what they learned in math the previous school year.

Katie Bartelt and the Mathnasium help those kids catch up.

“Math is just one of those subjects that builds on itself so every year you learn something new, and the next year teachers expect you to pick up where you left off,” Bartelt said.

With school ending early last spring, students could lose up to 80% of what they learned in math last school year.

The summer slide data is based on a normal school year that runs until June. But COVID-19 caused major disruptions back in march so, NWEA research suggests some kids could return to school almost a full year behind in math.

5th graders are projected to lose 80% of what they learned the previous year.

Luckily, when school went virtual last school year, so did the Mathnasium.

“It’s basically just a whiteboard up there and we can work through problems, and I can put their problems up on the page for them to work through. It’s decently the same as sitting there and writing together. It’s just writing on the screen,” Mathnasium Center Director Royal Hart said.

Meanwhile, teachers like Tucker have been working hard this summer.

“We’ve gotten in the habit of the online learning and zooming with our children. Several teachers are still zooming with their students,” Tucker said.

They have been providing reading materials and other support. And if kids do fall behind, we’re lucky to have dedicated teachers to make sure they catch up.

“Whether they are in class every day, or they’re here three days a week or just two days a week, we know they are our responsibility and we are dedicated to making sure that we meet their learning needs,” Tucker said.

To view the NWEA research on the topic, click here.