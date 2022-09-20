FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is inviting local residents to give feedback on its master plan for the new Underwood Community Park.

According to a news release, the new park, located on a portion of the former Razorback Park Golf Course will have an open house on Saturday, Sept. 24 to gather preliminary ideas from the public about what they would like to see at the new development.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 2514 W. Lori Dr. off Dean Solomon Road, the site of the old golf course pro shop for the golf course. Park staff and planners will reportedly be at the meeting ready to listen to ideas and answer questions.

Additionally, a survey and other information will be available at the meeting and online for those who are unable to attend the meeting. The survey is located on Speak Up Fayetteville, the City’s online engagement portal.

Click here to take the survey.

For more information, including data gathered through the planning process and a timeline, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/337/Parks-and-Recreation-System-Master-Plan.