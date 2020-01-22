Retirement workshops across NWA for Arkansas Public School employees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An educational retirement workshop for Arkansas public school employees was held today at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville.

Hosted by Insurance Advantage, the workshop is intended to educate employees who plan on retiring from the school system in the next one to five years.

The seminar covered health insurance options in retirement, pension options, and other financial planning techniques.

Insurance Advantage is putting on a series of these workshops across the state throughout the rest of January and into February.

For a full list of locations or to register, refer to their website here.

Seating is limited and reservations are required. The workshop costs $10 per person or $15 per couple and is payable at the door.